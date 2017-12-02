Hillary Implies Lauer’s Fate Is “Karma” Hitting Back For His Brutal Questioning Of Her During 2016 Campaign
by ago0
We have yet another example of how Hillary Clinton believes the world revolves around her, as she believes that Matt Lauer getting fired for his sexual misconduct is Karma for how he questioned her harshly about her private email server during the 2016 presidential campaign.
On Thursday, Clinton was in Philadelphia promoting her campaign memoir, What Happened, when she was asked about Lauer being fired this week over allegationsof sexual misconduct.
“Every day I believe more in karma,” Clinton said of Lauer.
She went on to describe how “men who shaped the narrative” of her campaign hurt her at the time, but now they are all facing charges of sexual misconduct. She also repeated her past arguments about the election, primarily blaming a host of outside factors for her defeat.
“She didn’t take a lot of the blame herself,” Philly Voice contributor Stephen Silver wrote of Clinton at the book event.
“When it came to the forces that she felt contributed to the election result in 2016, Clinton checked off everything from Russian interference to the James Comey letter to an unfair news media to voter suppression efforts,” Silver added.
An important note about Clinton’s speech was that it was attended by more than two-thirds women.
“The only way we will get sexism out of politics is to get more women in politics,” she said.
Silver noted about the gathering:
At one point early in the evening, Clinton launched into an extended coughing fit, the kind of thing that tended to lead to theories during the campaign that the candidate was concealing some sort of illness. Weiner attempted to fill the time by making a self-deprecating joke about her own last name, but knowing that Clinton’s history with a man of that particular surname is what led to the notorious Comey Letter, she may have not found it so funny.
Clinton is something of a divisive figure, and has been such for going on three decades. But with one exception, there was no divided reception Thursday night—among a theater full of people who paid hundreds of dollars to see the first female presidential nominee in Philadelphia one more time.