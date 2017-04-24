Hillary Doing Everything She Can To Erase This Footage From The Internet… Let’s Spread It [WATCH]

Ever since she lost the presidency to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has been turning the blame to everyone but herself. She’s targeted FBI Director James Comey, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even Barack Obama for her lost. When those accusations failed, she blamed “sexism” and “misogyny” for her defeat.

Now, a video compilation of the true reasons Clinton lost the election has gone viral—and it’s safe to say she’s not pleased about it. The footage is set to the tune of “The Sound of Music” hit “My Favorite Things.”

This must-watch video came after Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook appeared on live television to present a new theory as to why the Democratic presidential candidate lost. Mook argued that Russia “could have been the reason” Clinton was unsuccessful.

“This is the key, no campaign manager, no campaign manager, no candidate should ever sit at a table like this on a news program and say, ‘I don’t know. The Russians might have been the reason we lost the election,’” Mook argued. “It’s not important whether they were or not. What’s important is that it could have been the reason, and that should never happen again.”

What do you think of Mook’s comments? Have you had enough of the conspiracies?