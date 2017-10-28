Hillary DENIES Knowing Anything About The Russian Dossier, But Wait, Look At What She Did Right Before The Elections
by ago0
Hillary Clinton claims she had no idea that the Russian dossier was fake, but why then did she spend the months and weeks leading up to the election, playing up the Trump-Russian connection to the public?
The FBI launched their Trump-Russia probe in late July of 2016. Per a Politico report from March of 2017:
FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Monday that his agency has been investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials since last July.
Right after the FBI announced they were investigating Trump for the Russia connection, Hillary starts tweeting about it, a lot.
Seriously, what is going on with Trump and Russia? https://t.co/N6ySNILYMx
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2016
We have some questions about @realDonaldTrump's cozy relationship with Russia. https://t.co/aetHzJyJCo
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 8, 2016
The very next day August 7th, 2016 Hillary tweeted, “We have some questions about Donald Trump’s cozy relationship with Russia”
On August 15th, 2016 Hillary tweeted the same Trump-Russia propaganda video with the caption, “We have some questions about Donald Trump’s cozy relationship with Russia.”
On September 7th 2016 Hillary tweeted yet again the same propaganda video and her caption read, The worst part is, this isn’t the first time Donald Trump has praised Russia and Putin. #NBCNewsForum”