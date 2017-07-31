Hillary Clinton’s New Book Content Got Leaked, And Will Make You Save Your Precious Dollars

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has just announced “What Happened,” her new book about what could have lead to her humiliating loss.

According to the book’s Amazon page, Hillary will take readers on an “exhilarating” and “infuriating” journey through her campaign roller coaster.

“Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules,” the description reads. “This is her most personal memoir yet.”

Clinton has already divulged much of the content of the book, using speaking engagements to blame her loss on anyone but herself—James Comey, Russians, the DNC…

In reality, the story is much simpler than that. Clinton is simply out of touch and Americans did not trust her to lead the country. That is the long and short of what happened, and what will continue to happen until Democrats start listening to Americans.

Would you buy Clinton’s sob story?