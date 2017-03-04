Hillary Clinton Spotted In New York City Doing Something Absolutely SICK

Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump hit liberals hard. So hard—in fact—that they are still unable to recover. Now, some are taking calls for her to jump into the New York City mayor’s race very seriously. And “Hillary for Mayor” signs have been popping up around the Big Apple…

The signs are leading to mass speculation, especially given that rumors have already been circulating that Clinton has plans to run for president for the third time. According to anti-Clinton author Ed Klein, Clinton is likely to step back into the political spotlight.

“My sources tell me that she is energized, ready to go,” Klein recently said on The Steve Malzberg Show. “She’s going to write a book for Simon & Schuster. She’s going to do paid speeches—and then she’s going to go on another listening tour.”

As far as we know, Clinton has not commented on any plans to challenge New York’s current mayor, Bill de Blasio. If she did, however, current polling suggests that she would be the favorite in the race in the liberal city.

What do you think? Are you ready for Clinton to step down once and for all?