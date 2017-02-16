Hillary Clinton Runs Her Mouth At Trump After Flynn Resignation… Get’s Hit With Devastating News Right After

Earlier this week, Michael Flynn shocked the nation when he resigned from his position as National Security Advisor following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other key officials about his contacts with Russia. Just minutes after the announcement, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to attack the Trump administration.

On Monday night, Clinton retweeted a post from longtime confidante Phillipe Reines. In his post, Reines suggested Flynn and his son should apply for jobs at Domino’s, referring to the pizzagate scandal.

“Phillipe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news,” Clinton wrote.

“Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession…” he tweeted with the link to Domino’s Pizza’s career page.

Thousands of Americans attacked Clinton for her tasteless comment, arguing that it’s time for her to step out of the spotlight once and for all.

What do you think? Are you tired of Clinton attempting to discredit Trump and his cabinet?