Hillary Clinton Reveals Herself, And Look What Horrifying Thing She’s Doing Now

Ever since she lost the election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has spent a good portion of her time in hiding. Now, she has stepped into the public arena once again, encouraging liberals to rise up against the man who beat her.

According to Daily Mail, Clinton released a video statement from the 2017 MAKERS conference, urging women to “step up and speak out.” She also urged women across America to “be bold.”

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female,” Clinton commented. “Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

“Now, more than ever, we need to stay focused on this year’s conference: Be Bold,” Clinton continued. “We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities, and values will endure.”

“And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future,” she added. “As I’ve said before, I’ll say again, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”

This comes just weeks after Clinton came forward with praise for the “awe-inspiring” men and women who have been protesting against Trump and his policies throughout America.

“We watched women and men across this country and the globe stand up, speak out, and peacefully march for those values with one voice,” Clinton told PEOPLE. “It was awe-inspiring. We have to keep up the momentum. I will never stop believing in this country and our collective future. We are still, and will always be, stronger together.”

What do you think of Clinton’s comments? Is this completely distasteful?