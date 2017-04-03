Hillary Clinton Re-Emerges To Take Town Trump, She Is Rallying The Troops

After a temporary break from the spotlight following her defeat, Hillary Clinton has turned up once again to give speeches that disrespect President Donald Trump. On Friday, she appeared at Georgetown University to blast Trump’s budget proposal.

“We are seeing signals of shift that should alarm us all,” Clinton said. “This administration’s proposed cuts to international health, development, and diplomacy would be a blow to women and children and a grave mistake to our country.”

“I am pleading that our government will continue its leadership role on behalf of peace in the world because the world must continue this work with or without U.S. involvement,” she continued.

These comments were made in the context of Clinton congratulating recipients of her eponymous award at Georgetown University, which was given this year to four women who played a role in the peace deals in Colombia. But she spent the majority of her time taking shots at Trump, attacking his claims that she is a liar.

“Here I go again, talking about research, evidence, and facts,” she said sarcastically.

