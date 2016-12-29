Hillary Clinton Makes Sick Announcement… It’s Not Over

Hillary Clinton has pretty much gone into hiding ever since she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump six weeks ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Clinton’s hiatus was temporary—she took the time to post to her political supporters on Facebook on the day after Christmas.

“I believe it is our responsibility to keep doing our part to build a better, stronger, and fairer future for our country and the world,” Clinton wrote. “I wish you and your family health, happiness, and continued strength for the New Year and the work ahead. I look forward to staying in touch in 2017. Onward!”

Here’s the full post below:

According to reports from the Daily Caller, Clinton may be attempting to keep her supporters together for a presidential run in 2020. Sources close to the former Secretary of State say she is confident the American people will want her to step in and “defeat Trump.”

“She’s convinced that, soon than later, the voters will come to their senses and realize they made a horrible mistake by putting Trump in the White House,” the source told reporters. “She’s sure the votes will beg her to get in the race…”

What do you think? Are you ready to be done with Clinton once and for all?