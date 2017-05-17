Hillary Clinton Launches Massive Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ To Bring Him Down To His Knees

Ever since she lost the election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has stayed pretty quiet. In the past few weeks, she has returned full-force, releasing a brand new anti-Trump resistance group called “Onward Together”—a play on her campaign slogan “stronger together.”

“The last few months, I’ve been reflecting, spending time with family—and, yes, taking walks in the woods,” Hillary wrote on Twitter.

“We’re launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office,” she continued. “More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I’m so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead. People across America have made their voices heard thanks to @IndivisibleTeam, and supported @swingleft’s efforts to take back the House.”

[email protected] , @swingleft @ColorOfChange is organizing for criminal justice reform, voter freedom, fairness and accuracy in media, and other racial justice issues. [They are] training diverse Democratic women candidates, and thousands of young people have signed up to @runforsomething,” Hillary added.

“Those are just a few of the groups Onward Together will support, working with @GovHowardDean and others—stay tuned for more to come,” she concluded. “This year hasn’t been what I envisioned, but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!”

For months, there has been speculation that Clinton is gearing up for another election run in 2020. We hoped that wasn’t the case, but this doesn’t exactly settle those thoughts…

What do you think of Clinton’s new initiative?