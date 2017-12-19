Hillary Clinton Gives Advice On How To Win An Election, Gets Instantly Crushed By Donald Trump Jr

The GOP certainly had a rough go at the Alabama special election, a fact that Democrats were all too happy to point out.

The GOP managed the tumultuous campaigns of Roy Moore and Mo Brooks through the initial part of the special election. Roy Moore eventually set himself apart with the help of Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign advisor. Moore eventually lost the race after numerous allegations of sexual intercession involving teenagers surfaced. Now the GOP is faced with a Democratic governor in a deep red state.

Many liberals did a victory lap after the race, using the win as a broader referendum on Trump. Hillary Clinton was among those who chimed in, saying “For me, this was a very important turning point in basically holding President Trump and his most vitriolic, destructive advisers, led by Steve Bannon, accountable.”

Donald Trump Jr., the sone of the POTUS, couldn’t help himself but to respond on Twitter.

Hillary Clinton just can’t keep the Trump name from coming out of her mouth. Anywhere she goes, anytime she speaks publicly, she an’t help herself but to take a shot at one of the Trumps, most likely Donald. It’s almost as if she’s bitter about something?

Hillary is still so hurt about her loss in the presidential election, she is going to tweet something about how Democrats are “taking back control from Trump” every time a Democrat wins an election of any size.

I think the best thing for the American public would be if Hillary just stopped talking so much and stopped trying to create division. Trump takes all the blame for being divisive, but Hillary says something nasty about Republicans every time she is in front of a microphone, so who is being divisive?

At this point the things she says are comedic, not to be taken seriously.