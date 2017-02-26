Hillary Clinton Doing Everything She Can To Scrub Leaked Video From The Web… See It Now [WATCH]

This week, the Clintons were once again proven to be relentless criminals when footage leaked of a Chinese-American businessman who illegally fundraised for the Clintons surfaced. He claims he filmed a tell-all video as an “insurance policy” because he feared being murdered.

In the video, Johnny Chung explains how he illegally funneled money from Chinese officials to Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election bid. After recording the testimony in 2000, Chung smuggled the video out to family and friends, asking them to release it to the media in the event of his untimely death.

Doug Wead, an author and historian, was able to get a hold of the video for his new book “Game of Thorns.” His writing covers Hillary’s unsuccessful presidential campaign of 2016 and exposes the Chinese government’s long-running operation to buy political control in Washington.

Wead claims Chung “received a friendly visit from a retired government official, friendly with the FBI, who perhaps felt guilty about the treatment Chung had been given after agreeing to come forward and tell the truth.”

In the tape, Chung recalled how Democrats on the House Committee on Government Reform tried to discourage him from testifying publicly before the committee.

