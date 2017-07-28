Hillary Clinton Comes Out Of Hiding To Make Outrageous Announcement

Hillary Clinton has spent the past few months since her loss to Donald Trump in hiding. Many thought she was humiliated by the loss, but it turns out she actually spent the entire time writing a memoir. It will be hitting the shelves this Fall.

Daily Mail reported that Clinton’s publisher Simon & Schuster has released a description of the memoir that says the former Democratic presidential nominee, “now free from the constraints of politics” will tell the story of what it was like to be “the first female major party nominee.”

The description goes on to say that the book will tell the story of the 2016 election cycle, claiming that it was marked by “rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, kooky theatrics, Russian interference, a maddening inattention to serious issues, deplorable bigotry, and an opponent who broke all the rules.”

In the past few months, Clinton has made a handful of public appearance blaming everyone for her loss except herself. She’s gone after FBI Director James Comey, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even Barack Obama.

Worst of all? The publisher had the nerve to call this a self-help book.

“Drawing upon the inspirational quotations she has collected for decades, she shows us how she became strong in the first place, how to find your core truths, and how to keep going in the face of adversity,” the book description reads. “In that sense, her book is a guide not just for how to persist in politics but also how to win in the real contest of life.”