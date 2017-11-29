Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump And Chinese President On North Korea At Beijing Conference

Hillary Clinton spoke at a conference in Beijing and used her time in front of the microphone to talk about and bash, guess who.. President Trump, big surprise.

Hillary is claiming that the United States and China should collectively weaken their stance on North Korea because it will inevitably cause conflict.

Clinton was the keynote speaker at the Caijing Magazine’s three-day annual conference Tuesday. Clinton called on the presidents from China and the U.S. to avoid a “bluster” and void using “personal taunts” when dealing with Pyongyang, according to Bloomberg.

She went on to criticize the Trump administration for ditching diplomacy and expressed hope that China wouldn’t do the same. While much of what Clinton was saying was directed at the U.S. policy towards North Korea, most of the jabs and insults were directed at the Chinese government and how they are going about the North Korea situation, claiming they, too, were taking the wrong approach to the situation and making things worse with their “secret” military buildups.

“Beijing should remember that inaction is a choice as well,” Clinton said.

I don’t know where Hillary Clinton is getting her information, but neither the United States or China have shut down diplomatic discussions with North Korea, it is just a lot more difficult to deal with an insane man who believes he is God than she thinks.

Kim Jong Un is not a normal man or a normal leader, he has absolute power and is literally viewed by his people as being an immortal God. He also believes that the United States is his sworn enemy, and we are stopping North Korean expansion. Based on all this how easy do you really think it will be to sit down at a table with this man and get him to come to reasonable terms?