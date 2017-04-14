Hillary Campaign Workers Real The Truth About What She Did To Them… Sickening

Next week, a new book about Hillary Clinton’s failed attempt at the presidency is set to be released. The book is called “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.” Co-authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes are expected to offer up a series of excuses of why Clinton lost the election—but it also sheds light on a very ugly side of the former candidate.

In an excerpt of the book that was released to ‘The Hill,’ people from Hillary’s campaign team recall the way they mistreated them—blaming her staff for her own failures.

“We Got An Ass-Chewing” is the title of the section of the book.

“Hillary was so mad she couldn’t think straight,” the book notes. “She was supposed to be focused on the prep session for that night’s Univision debate in Miami, but a potent mix of exhaustion and exasperation bubbled up inside. She’d been humiliated in the Michigan primary the night before, a loss that not only robbed her of her prime opportunity to put Bernie Sanders down for good but also exposed several of her weaknesses.”

“How could she have been left so vulnerable? She knew—or at least she thought she did,” the chapter continues. “The blame belonged to her campaign team, she believed, for failing to hone her message, energize important constituencies and take care of business in getting voters to the polls.”

“She was visibly, unflinchingly pissed off at us as a group,” one aide, who was in the room, comments. “And she let us know she felt that way.”

What do you think? Are you relieved Clinton’s true colors are finally being made public? We’ve known this all along.