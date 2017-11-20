Hillary Brags Her Husband Didn’t Write On Twitter About Presidency Challenges, Forgets A Detail That Makes Her Look Even More Idiot

While speaking at the Clinton Foundation even last Saturday, Hillary couldn’t help herself from taking a shot at Trump, are you surprised?

While addressing the peace process that took place in Northern Ireland during Bill Clinton’s first term in office, Hillary Clinton had to say that Bill Clinton didn’t tweet about the challenges facing his presidency.

“He didn’t tweet about it, he got to work about it and he actually got it done,” she said to applause from the audience. Twitter was founded in 2006.

So what. Not only is Hillary uninformed because Twitter wasn’t around during her husbands presidency, but I personally think the fact that our president is so active on twitter and that the people can see his unfiltered thoughts makes people more interested in politics and makes the president more relatable. Can the president sometimes go overboard on Twitter with personal vendettas? yes, but that doesn’t change the fact that he often tweets about policy and political change and progress.

The former first lady made the comment while speaking at an event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Bill’s victory in the 1992 presidential election.

Interesting that while the women who have accused Trump of sexual indiscretions have reasserted their accusations in light of other political figures being accused, likely for attention, Hillary didn’t bring that up, maybe because her husband is actually guilty of those crimes.

Hillary is desperate still to get back at Trump for beating her in the 2016 election, she just can’t let it go and it’s really sad. It is upsetting to see that somebody has a personal vendetta so deep that their mission is to turn public sentiment away from the president rather than rallying public support for the president in an effort to better the country and serve the people.