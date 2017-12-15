HILARIOUS: Sarah Sanders Ends Press Briefing By Dropping A Bomb To A Particular Reporter

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, is not a fan favorite amongst the reporters in her press room. Sander’s employs a certain attitude that wont be pushed around by the frustratingly PC and liberal reporters that flood that room.

Sanders has been in many an argument with a variety of reporters, one of the weirdest and most public being about a pie.

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

For some reason Ryan needed her 15 minutes of fame by calling out Sanders for not actually making her Thanksgiving pie, very petty.

So Sanders responded by promising to make Ryan a pie, and posted pictures of the step by step process in which she baked her pies.

Ending her press briefing Thursday, Sanders stopped at the podium and pointed directly at Ryan and said, “I just want to say thanks, have a good week, and April, I am looking forward to having some pie with you momentarily.”

Sanders was then seen after the press conference in the White House passing out pies to various correspondence, including Ryan.

Sarah shows up with her pies. pic.twitter.com/MwDCgqizlc — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 14, 2017

Sarah Sanders is tough, and I know she can handle it but sometimes I feel for her having to deal with the ridiculousness of her press room. She daily has to answer for the tweets of Trump which are blown widely out of proportion by the media every day.

On top of having to answer for Trump, a tall task to say the least, her credibility is being attacked by liberal reporters with alternative agendas.

The media wants to delegitimize Trump’s administration at all costs, and one way they are going to attempt to do that is by attacking Sanders. The so-called “piegate” was just a petty attempt to undermine Sander’s credibility by April Ryan and it failed miserably. I wonder what they are going to pick on Sanders for next? Does she have a real Christmas tree????