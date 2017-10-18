What Is More Hilarious Than Liberals Calling “Nazi” Because Of A Shirt? It’s How They Get Massively, But Massively Crushed By Walking Dead Actor

The walking dead actor, Jeffery Dean Morgan posted a picture of himself wearing a “blue lives matter” t-shirt, which depicts and image of a thin blue line in the middle of an American flag.

As reported by the BCC, Morgan was blasted on social media, being called a “Nazi” and a “racist” for sharing the photo.

Morgan’s response really shut those critics up. He explained that the shirt “was made in response to the cold blooded murder of two GOOD cops in NY, both that had immigrated to the US, and took an oath to protect and serve”.

Morgan presumably was referring to two New York City police officers — Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu — who were fatally shot in their patrol car in a December 2014 ambush.

“This shirt was given to me at a convention by a woman, whose son, was shot during what was a routine traffic stop,” Morgan added, the BBC said. “He was black.”

Morgan later apologized for his comments, in the apology however, he said “I stand behind the sentiment” of what was originally posted — but “what was meant as one thing has been taken as another. I understand those that are upset… and to those people I apologize,” the outlet added.

“Of course black lives matter. I stand behind that. Always have,” he wrote, the BBC said.

“This country means the world to me. The good people in it mean the world to me… the ones [sic] looking for a fight around every corner? Racists? Bullies? They don’t. We are a country divided and it’s getting scarier every day,” Morgan also said.

It is appalling that even showing for police officers and law enforcement, gets your harassed online, and gets you called a racist and a Nazi. Good for Jeffrey Dean Morgan for defending himself against these liberal, political correctness warriors who are determined to be offended by everything.