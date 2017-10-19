High School Makes Students Pretend They Are Muslims In Jerusalem

Massachusetts high schoolers pretended to be muslims in the “Islamic” city of Jerusalem as part of a class assignment in Newton Public Schools to teach them about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

One father who was particularly upset at his daughter receiving pro-islamic, anti-Israeli literature. According to the report, the school told the father that he would be even more upset with next years curriculum.

The class assignment, “Cities: Connecting the Islamic Word,” was published in an excerpt from a book by CAMERA, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting.

“As our concluding project on the Islamic world, you will work in groups to simulate a historical hajj (pilgrimage) to Mecca in class,” a teacher wrote in the assignment description. “Each of you will be part of a group of Muslim pilgrims from one of the following eight Islamic cities or regions, around a rough time period.”

One of the eight “Islamic” cities is Jerusalem, and students are instructed to set up a “tent,” which will display newspaper articles about “their” cities and cultural artifacts to represent their Islamic “hometowns.”

The city of Newton has been under investigation for skewing the facts of the conflict in the favor of Islam to it’s 9th and 10th graders.

“Citizens of Newton have been waging a minor war with school officials for years now, trying to get them to use balanced curriculum in their teaching materials on the subject of Islam and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Judicial Watch Senior Investigator Bill Marshall told Fox News.

Newton parents contacted Dr. Bill Saxton, who heads CFNS, a Florida-based research organization that vets textbooks for factual accuracy to get them corrected or removed. Saxton along with his team lead a 2 year investigation into the Newton issue.

Saxton told Fox News the Newton school board and superintendent were “very uncooperative” and “non-transparent” regarding what was in their textbooks.

“I’m not sure we got everything,” Saxton said. “[But] we got so much damning material to go ahead with it.”

He added: “Parents and grandparents have absolutely no idea what their children and grandchildren are reading and hearing in school about history and geography. How many of them have read or looked at their textbooks, for example?”