HE’S GOING DOWN: Proofs Obama Is Tied To Uranium One Scandal Just Came Out

Victoria Toensing appeared on Hannity recently to leak some incriminating evidence for her client, an unnamed businessman who worked for years as an FBI witness. This man had been previously blocked by the Obama administration from testifying in congress in regards to Russian and U.S. business relations.

As we are all well aware of, the Clintons, through a company called Uranium One, brokered a deal to sell Uranium to Russia. As for the nature of Obama’s involvement, not only did he receive these briefings, but so did Director Mueller and other officials. Anybody think Mueller might not be the best choice for Special Counsel now?

Kevin Jackson wrote of Mueller a while back:

I said at the time when Comey declared his unwavering admiration for Mueller during the Congressional, watch Mueller.

I warned that the man is in no way unbiased in his politics. Moreover, he’s anti-Trump. And, he picks anti-Trumpers to his staff.

So why is the White House not concerned?

Like Comey, Mueller has been given bi-partisan and almost universal praise. Given my knowledge of DC, the praise made me immediately skeptical of the man. The more I have learned, the more I believe my instincts were correct.

Yet, President Trump seems rather nonchalant about the whole thing.

And what do Leftist do? Deny. Here is Hilary denying:

“I would say it’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone. In fact, it’s been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked.”

“But here is what they are doing and I have to give them credit. Trump and his allies, including Fox News, are really experts at distraction and diversion. So the closer the investigation about real Russian ties between Trump associates and real Russians, as we heard Jeff Sessions finally admit to in his testimony the other day, the more they want to just throw mud on the wall. I’m their favorite target. Me and President Obama, we are the ones they like to put in the crosshairs.”