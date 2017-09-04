HE’S DONE: Petition To Name Soros Terrorist Reached 100,000 Signatures, Here’s What Will Happen Next

George Soros should have been named a terrorist a long time ago, as he has been funding far left terrorist groups for several decades. Originally born in Hungary, Soros betrayed his own Jewish people doing World War II just to get ahead.

He planned to use this money to come to America, and infiltrate our capitalist system. Once he was in America, he became a hedge fund manager and investor, which quickly made him a billionaire. He used these funds to undermine Germany, Sweden, and now the United States of America.

According to Discover The Networks, this heinous man has had a part in everything that has gone wrong in America over the last 30 years, including Hillary Clinton’s scandals, even Obama’s election, and Antifa riots.

It is not surprising that Soros is under attack. He has openly stated that he hates America and wishes to destroy us. A petition has been filed on the official government website that begs for him and all of his organizations to be investigated. It states:

The petition has already received over 100,000 signatures, which means the government has to do something about this within the next 60 days. After the proper government officials review the document, it will be put in queue to be read by the White House.

Please sign the George Soros petition NOW if you have not. Once George Soros is declared a terrorist, everyone who signed the petition will be updated.

It’s over for him.