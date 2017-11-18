HERO OF THE DAY: Kid Wears Fake News Network Shirt To Go To CNN’s Headquarters, See What Happened Next

This kid has nerve and I love it. Seventh grader Jaxon Jester of Dekalb, Georgia, trolled the fake new network that is CNN by wearing an actual FNN, (fake news network), tee-shirt on a class field trip to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters.

This kid should get a "Special Invite" to the White House! His school NIXED his T-Shirt on a field trip to CNN! He should receive a "Medal" for Bravery! Ha! FNN: Fake News Network! "A rising STAR!" pic.twitter.com/U40hJUOdeX — Larry Josephs (@lljosephs) November 17, 2017

The young boy’s school saw that he was attempting to wear the s**t on the field trip and made him change it to something the school deemed more appropriate.

The Jesters were unhappy about this decision – and rightfully so. They claim it violated their son’s First Amendment rights.

The Middle school issued an apology but it was too little too late. There were debates popping up online left and right in the small town. Many people actually defended the school’s censorship and claimed it was the Jester’s responsibility to curb their kid’s political views.

Jaxon’s dad, Stan wrote a blog to try to shed light on the situation. He wrote the following:

This year when the CNN tour was announced, my 7th grade son Jaxon asked me if he could purchase an FNN-Fake News Network shirt to wear for his field trip. As an advocate for the First Amendment, I agreed to his request. He picked out the shirt he wanted and and ordered it from Amazon. His mother cautioned him that he might cause a controversy and needed to be prepared for that. He was fully aware of the implications of his decision and made the affirmative choice to wear his shirt.

Stan says he’s “disappointed by the hypocrisy of the situation” and dismayed by how the school handled his son’s situation.

“I defend speech and expression, even if I disagree, or it makes me uncomfortable,” he continued.

Which is what we all should do, the middle school had no right to tell the child to change his shirt, he is as entitled to his freedom of expression and speech as we all are.