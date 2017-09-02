Here’s The Writer Who Started The Raid Against Melania’s Appearance During Harvey

Melania Trump has been repeatedly attacked by the media for her appearance while boarding Air Force One to Texas. The woman who has been leading the attacks is pictured above. She started her criticism after seeing Melania Trump’s outfit while boarding the Air Force One.

The actual title of the article is “Melania Trump’s Hurricane Stilettos, and the White House’s Continual Failure to Understand Optics”.

Lynn Yaeger put in writing, “This morning, Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One wearing a pair of towering pointy-toed snakeskin heels better suited to a shopping afternoon on Madison Avenue or a girls’ luncheon at La Grenouille.”

“While the nation is riveted by images of thousands of Texans wading with their possessions, their pets, their kids, in chest-high water, desperately seeking refuge; while a government official recommend that those who insist on sheltering in place write their names and social security numbers on their arms, Melania Trump is heading to visit them in footwear that is a challenge to walk in on dry land,” Yaeger continued.

The author concluded, “A spokesperson says she has other shoes to change into on the plane—and one sincerely hopes there is a pair of leopard-print Wellies-in-waiting to get her from the tarmac to the limo. But what kind of message does a fly-in visit from a First Lady in sky-high stilettos send to those suffering the enormous hardship, the devastation of this natural disaster? And why, oh why, can’t this administration get anything, even a pair of shoes, right?”

