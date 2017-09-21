Here’s NFL Fans Viral Response To Kaepernick’s Movement…Ouch, That Must Hurt!

Colin Kaepernick’s protest movement has even extended to other teams in the league including the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Can you believe this? Eight players kneeled, sat, or raised a fist during the National Anthem in week 1. Michael Bennett, who claims he was assaulted by Las Vegas police because of his race, was one of these players to partake in the protest. A total of ten San Francisco 49ers kneeled around safety Eric Reid.

However, the Cleveland Browns did not kneel during the opening game, they did something even more surprising. They intertwined arms with military and police members to show their support of law enforcement that risk their lives protecting this great country.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, these protests are causing a major drop in ratings. They reported that Fox’s regional games were down 28 percent, Fox’s Sunday afternoon national game dropped 17 percent, and even CBS’ regional games dipped 17 percent.

According to the Undefeated, Browns tight end Randall Telfer said, “It’s tough, the decisions that the NFL will have to make going forward.”

Telfer continued, “At the end of the day, it’s political. When it gets political, you’re going to have polar opposite views. You have people who feel strongly about what they believe in. It’s hard to change that mindset.”

On Thursday, Michael Moore wrote on Facebook, “I’m done. I’ve decided to boycott the NFL this year because 32 NFL teams have colluded to blacklist one player: Colin Kaepernick.”

That must hurt! This is what happens when you bite the hand that feeds you.

Will you follow their example and stop watching?