Here’s What Ivanka Trump Did Right After She Left Her House This Morning… A True First Daughter

There is no question that Ivanka Trump has felt the wrath of liberals in the wake of Hillary Clinton’s loss, despite the fact that she is a strong advocate for women’s rights. On Monday morning, she was spotted looking stern as she left her Washington D.C. home after a weekend in Florida with her family. Photographers captured her talking on her phone as she sat in the backseat of a black SUV.

Earlier in the day, Jared Kushner had set out for the White House. The couple had arrived back in Joint Air Base on Sunday aboard Air Force One with their children. In their last visit to Palm Beach, Ivanka and her father visited a religious school with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Ivanka has been very involved in efforts to support American women and children, pushing for affordable child care and paid family leave. She has been busy courting corporate executives and lawmakers in the hopes of pushing these initiatives forward.

“My administration wants to work with members of both parties to make child care accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents that they have paid family leave,” Donald Trump said.

If Ivanka’s plan was implemented, families could deduct child-care expenses from their taxable income. The amount would be capped at the average cost of child care in their state for children younger than 13. This would significantly benefit low-income families who struggle to return to work after having children.

What do you think? Do you support Ivanka?