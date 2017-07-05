Heineken Blatantly Slaps Trump Voters In The Face – They Just Insulted You

The top beer company Heineken has just sent out new bottles with a ridiculous anti-Trump message on them. The brand immediately saw backlash for their political propaganda.

The bottles in question called for “a world without borders or barriers.”

“Here’s to an Open World: To a world without borders or barriers,” Heineken said in their ad campaign. “To the belief that there’s more that unites us than divides us. To finding common ground. So raise a bottle with the person next to you. Because a stranger is just a friend you haven’t had a cold Heineken with yet. Open your world.”

It’s clear that Heineken is trying to rebel against Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration by calling for open borders. But it is clearly ignoring the spiking rates of violent crime and terrorism in the countries that do have open borders.

We get it; Heineken has a right to express their political views. But they have to except the consequences of going against the many customers who disagree with putting our country at risk.