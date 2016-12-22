HEARTBREAKING: Dying Marine Vet Sends One Last Message To Trump And Pence [VIDEO]

Dr. Larry Lindsey was a former Marine combat photographer who later used his experience working for media outlets like Animal Planet, National Geographic, The Discovery Channel, Fox Sports Network, and more. He was also a firm supporter of Donald Trump—up until his very last breath.

Lindsey left an emotional deathbed message to Trump, Pence and soon-to-be Secretary of Defense Mattis. The heartfelt video was recorded by family.

Here is what Lindsey had to say:

President Trump, Vice President Pence, and General Mattis I would like to say that the greatest honor of my life has been to wage this battle with you. I haven’t been prouder to be a Marine than anything I’ve ever done in my life. Having a hand in some small way in fighting for my country has meant the world to me. There is no greater honor for me than to have great men like you leading this country back to its foundation and back to God. Mr. Trump, I have no doubt in my heart and in my mind that you will be perhaps the greatest president in the history of our country.

Lindsey then pushed forward with emotional words for Pence and Mattis:

Vice President Pence, I am so honored to call you my vice president. You’re an incredibly good man and probably the only vice president in 150 years to have any brains. And I appreciate that about you. Your candor and your honesty from both of you men is much needed in this day and time.

General Mattis, sir, it appears I that I am now out of ammunition but I continue to fight with my last breath. I do not fear death because I know where I am going and I am only going home for a rest.

It is you people here the good people of America for whom I cry, my loved ones and my friends, and the sacrifices they continue to make in this fight to restore our country. Dying is the easy part. Dying is the comforting part if you know who your God is and you know that he holds your hand. And I do. I praise God for a wonderful life. So many wonderful blessings that I have known and so many kind and loving people whom I have met during my fight for this country. I want you to know, each and every one of you that we have taken on a challenge that has only just begun. The real battle lies ahead. And General Mattis, I want to request sir, and that is, give ’em hell and Semper Fi. God Bless.

