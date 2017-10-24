Heart Breaking Video Of Gold Star Widow On The Phone With Trump Leaked

In response to the numerous claims that Trump has been disrespectful to the families of fallen soldier, most of these assertions coming from a Florida Congresswomen, a Gold Star widow released a video detailing her conversation with president Trump, do there could be no conjecture or lying about what was said.

The video shown by The Washington Post shows president Trump being earnest, and concerned for the well-being of the widow of Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar.

“I am so sorry to hear about the whole situation.” President Trump said. “What a horrible thing, except that he’s an unbelievable hero.”

“Thank you. I really, really appreciate it,” Natasha De Alencar said. “I really do, sir.”

Trump reiterated many times over just how much respect De Alencar’s men had for him, how much respect Trump personally had for the man, and how much he was loved.

“If you’re around Washington, you come over and see me in the Oval Office,” Trump continued. “You just come over and see me because you are just the kind of family … this is what we want.”

“Say hello to your children, and tell them your father, he was a great hero that I respected,” Trump said. “Just tell them I said your father was a great hero.”

John Kelley was right in emotional press house briefing that it is actually sad that Trump is being attack by the liberal media for something so serious, and so heartbreaking, to drag these grieving mothers and wives into the spotlight in an attempt to use them as tools and weapons against Trump is absolutely disgusting and the liberal media should be ashamed of themselves, but we all know they aren’t.

Hopefully this can set the record straight about these Gold Star families, and the liberals can run somewhere else for their cheap political points and leave these families alone.