When You Hear What Kim Jong Un Has Done To These Babies, You’ll Wish Trump Had Stopped Him Long Ago

The site at which North Korea has been continually testing it’s nuclear weapons, is turning into a wasteland that is unfit for human beings to live. Two dozen North Korean defectors who lived in a town near the blast site were interviewed by a South Korean newspaper and told them of babies being born deformed, 80% of vegetation being destroyed, and underground wells drying up.

“I heard from a relative in Kilju that deformed babies were born in hospitals there,” one defector said, according to the newspaper.

Another added: “I spoke on the phone with family members I left behind there and they told me that all of the underground wells dried up after the sixth nuclear test.”

The defectors told the newspaper that the drinking water everybody in the region uses streams down from the mountain that the nuclear tests were taking place under. The government provided no warning of the blast, and no protection after the blast. One defector recalls that at one point before one of the tests, only the soldiers and their families were warned and evacuated.

“During the first nuclear test [October 2006] and second one [May 2009], only family members of soldiers were evacuated to underground shafts. Ordinary people were completely unaware of the tests,” the defector recalled.

“I personally saw corpses floating down the river with their limbs severed,” the defector said, adding that local residents were also ordered to dig “deep holes for those tests.”

“If you plant trees in the mountains there, 80 percent of them die. You can blame it on poor planting, but the number of trees that die is higher than in other mountains,” a defector said.

The North Korean government also made sure nobody was able to share their stories from the region.

One person recalled, “Kilju locals who made appointments in a large hospital in Pyongyang were not allowed to enter the capital after the sixth nuclear test.”

“People who boarded trains to the border with samples of soil, water and leaves from Kilju County were arrested and sent to prison camps,” another defector said.