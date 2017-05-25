Head Of CIA Steps On Shep Smith’s Throat For The Disgusting Comment He Made About Manchester Bombing

Taking a page out of Megyn Kelly’s book, it appears that Fox News host Shep Smith has been preparing for the mainstream media by taking every opportunity possible to blast trump.

This time, the host used the ISIS concert bombing in Manchester, England as a reason to spew his Trump-bashing rhetoric. Thankfully, former CIA Director James Woolsey was not having any of it.

Woolsey pointed out that the suicide bomber behind the attack was identified as Salman Abedia, a 23-year-old Libyan with ISIS connections.

“Things are kind of coming to a head,” Woolsey said. “I think the radical Islamists—and I would call them that—have decided to pick up the pace with the terrorist attacks and I think we’ll probably see some more.”

Woolsey also praised Trump for being “pretty straightforward that he is at war with them. He is not going to soft-pedal that. He calls them evil. We haven’t had a situation like that.”

The former CIA director then mentioned that President Obama fought wars without truly making an effort to win them.

Smith jumped in and cut the CIA director off, claiming that the former president “fought a number of wars and certainly didn’t say that he didn’t want to win them.”

“Mr. Woolsey, with great respect, it’s very early to make this a political matter,” Smith added.

“It seems to me that’s pretty straightforward,” James shot back.