Hawaii Judge Tried To Halt Trump’s Travel Ban… Look What’s Happening To Him Now

Last week, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson blocked Donald Trump’s revised travel ban just hours before it was set to go into effect. Now, a series of significant problems with the ruling have come to light.

In his ruling, Watson himself admitted that there’s nothing about the executive order that “would be problematic if not for his interpretation of Trump’s statements before the order was issued.” But a ban should be halted for lawful reasons, not personal ones.

Many are also questioning Watson’s personal ties to Barack Obama—a classmate of his at Harvard Law School. Just two days before the ruling, Obama visited Hawaii and had dinner at a restaurant near Watson’s courthouse. Some have speculated that the two secretly met and conspired, though that has not been proven.

Regardless of his motivations, Watson’s decision about the travel ban is unlikely to hold up. All he will have accomplished is tarnishing his own reputation.