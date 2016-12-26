The Haters Tried To Silence Her Faith, So She Did THIS Instead [WATCH]

As we recently reported, country singer Carrie Underwood has become a new target for the attack on Christianity in this country, following her release of “Something in the Water”, which expresses her feelings towards God and highlights experiences like baptism.

As many of you know, water baptism is practiced almost universally by Christian and is believed to be the sacrament through which a believer is identified with Jesus Christ.

“It’s a really kind of joyous, uplifting song about changing your life for the better and kind of having that ‘a-ha’ moment, to waking up and your life being different from that moment forward,” Underwood told reporters.

Although the song expresses her own personal beliefs, she has faced immense criticism for it. Underwood has some practical advice for her critics: if you don’t want to hear about Christ, listen to something else, because she’s not going anywhere!

“I’m not the first person to sing about God, Jesus, faith, or any of that, and I won’t be the last,” Underwood said of her critics. “And it won’t be the last for me either. If you don’t like it, change the channel.”

What do you think of Carrie’s response? There is nothing wrong with expressing your faith. Do you agree?