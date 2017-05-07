Is Your Most Hated Hollywood Star Leaving For Canada Because Of Trump? We Can Only Pray
Earlier this week, Cher took to Twitter to blast the American Health Care Act, claiming that it threatens to cut funding to treat her asthma.
.@cher took to Twitter to blast AHCA saying its passage threatens to cut funding to treat her asthma. https://t.co/GOZhh1Ss87 pic.twitter.com/0fUQSSRI4v
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 5, 2017
#TRUMPCARE IS SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST HEALTHCARE‼️HUGE💰GIVE AWAY 4 THE RICHEST 2% OF AMERICANS😡DONT BELIEVE REPUBLICANS,THEY DIDNT READ BILL
— Cher (@cher) May 5, 2017
TRUMP “HAD ”TO DO HEALTHCARE FIRST,BECAUSE HE NEEDED 1 TRILLION HE STOLE FROM POOR, SICK,& DYING,2 GIVE TAX CUTS TO TOP 2%
— Cher (@cher) May 5, 2017
Cher has a flair for the dramatic, so we’re not entirely surprised by her comments. What do you think?