Harvard Law Dean Claims “Okay To Be White” Stickers Are Offensive

At least 20 handmade stickers bearing the words “it’s okay to be white” were posted around Harvard campus, including Cambridge Common and Harvard Square as well as at Harvard’s Wasserstein and Hastings Halls last week, bringing on concern from Harvard teachers and officials.

In an email message, Dean Sells said that the content of the stickers was “intended to divide us from one another.”

“HLS [Harvard Law School] will not let that happen here. We live, work, teach, and learn together in a community that is stronger, better, and deeper because of our diversity and because we encourage open, respectful, and constructive discourse.”

whomst the f**k is putting “its okay to be white” signs all over campus? first of all, it’s not — jess (@jess_jpeg) November 1, 2017

It is ok to be white. It's ok to be non-white. It's not ok to murder, terrorize and vandal…no matter what color u are. #oktobewhite https://t.co/SoSdXtYjio — SAL (@slawrence980) November 1, 2017

Nobody said it was…it is just okay to be white, as it is okay to be black, Asian, Latino. Anyone offended by this is racist. #OkToBeWhite — Wōdwulf Seaxaning (@Wodwulf4America) November 3, 2017

Upon receiving knowledge of the stickers, Harvard authorities instructed that they all be removed. It is believed that the campaign comes from the online forum 4Chan, which called on members to put up the stickers on Halloween night.

“Okay to be White” stickers were in fact discovered in a number of places around the country as well as in Canada, sparking reactions wherever they were posted.

According to a report on WUSA9 TV, the “It’s okay to be white” signs represent “a concentrated effort to foment racial and political tension.” The station said that the story out of Montgomery County MD was “disturbing.”

Tucker Carlson defended the campaign on his show and was attacked on social media by followers of George Soros.

It it not okay to be white now? I guess with all the fingers pointing at white people for “being racist” it becomes ok for everybody else to be racist. Was there a massive backlash for #Blacklivesmatter? I don’t remember one, but for some reason “It’s okay to be white” is crossing the line into being provocative?

Had the signs read “It’s okay to be black” would the group responsible be applauded? I would bet they would.