Harry Reid Squirms With Pathetic Excuse After Being Caught Lying About His Tax Returns ‘I Did What Was…’

Harry Reid has just been exposed for the lying manipulator he really is. In 2012, when Mitt Romney ran for president, Reid claimed without evidence that Romney hadn’t paid taxes in 10 years. This was a common talking point on the Democratic side.

“As we know, he has refused to release his tax returns,” Reid commented at the time. “If a person coming before this body wanted to be a Cabinet officer, he couldn’t be if he had the same refusal Mitt Romney does about tax returns. So the word is out that he has not paid any taxes for 10 years. Let him prove he has paid taxes, because he has not.”

Recently, Reid was called out for starting ‘fake news.’ The caller asked if “the brazen lie he told about Mitt Romney not paying his taxes has in any way contributed to the fake news debate that we now find ourselves in.”

Reid was quick to respond to the accusation, defending his actions.

“First of all, there were no brazen lies,” Reid commented. “What I said is the truth. There’s no brazen lies.”

A few moments later, he contradicted himself, saying, “I did what was necessary.”

What do you think? Should Reid be held accountable for his actions?