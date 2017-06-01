Harris Faulkner Rips Jared Kushner A New One On Live TV For Media Lies [VIDEO]

In a display of desperation, liberals are still attempting to attack President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner over his backchannel communication network with the Kremlin—even though National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster has already explained that backchannels are routinely used to facilitate communication.

But the mainstream media is determined to spin this as a ‘scandal,’ a last-ditch effort to avoid admitting that there is no evidence to support the story of Trump colluding with Russia.

Recently, a Fox News host had Doug Schoen, who formerly served as an advisor to President Bill Clinton, on her program. She discussed the fact that people continue to point their finger at Kushner.

“If it’s true, wouldn’t that signify that there was not collusion?” Faulker asked Schoen. “Why would you need a back channel with the Kremlin if, in fact, you already had several established?”

Fox News fans were quick to applaud Faulker for her impressive interview.