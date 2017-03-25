HAPPENING NOW: Trump Get’s Worst News Of His Presidency

In a shocking turn of events, US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his healthcare bill after it failed to gain enough support to pass through Congress. He and House Speaker Paul Ryan agreed to pull the vote after it became apparent it would not get the Republican support it needed to overcome Democratic disapproval.

This is one of the biggest blows to President Trump yet, given that repealing and replacing Obamacare was one of his major election pledges.

Earlier this Friday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the vote would go ahead at 15:30. In previous statements, Trump had warned Republicans that if they didn’t vote for the bill, they would be stuck with Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Multiple reports suggested that between 28 and 35 Republicans were opposed to his draft American Health Care Act. Republicans were not unhappy that the bill would be cut too severely, while others did not feel it was strong enough. According to a recent poll, only %17 percent of the public approved of the bill.

After the withdrawal, Trump blamed Democrats for not supporting the bill and speculated that Obamacare will likely “explode.” He intends to turn his attention to tax reform for now.

“We have to let Obamacare go its own way for a little while,” he commented, noting that we can work out a “great healthcare bill” if Democrats were willing to work with Republicans.

This was the first major piece of legislation pushed by the White House and Congress—a political test for Donald Trump. This was a disaster for Republicans.

“We are going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future,” Mr. Ryan told future. “I will not sugar coat this. This is a disappointing day for us. Doing big things is hard.”

Of course, crooked Nancy Pelosi called this “a victory for the American people.”