Happening Now: Republicans Brace Themselves For Pence To Replace Donald

Over the past week, President Donald Trump has been involved in a series of scandals. From his firing of FBI Director James Comey to his rumored leak of classified information to Russian officials, members of the GOP establishment are starting to wonder about the possibility of pushing Trump aside and allowing Mike Pence to take over.

“If what the [New York Times] reported is true, Pence is probably rehearsing,” one House Republican told Politico. “It’s just like Nixon. From the standpoint that it’s never the underlying issue, it is always the cover-up.”

Other Republicans are also reportedly getting weary of defending Trump and believe that Pence could be a better option right now. Erick Erickson, a conservative and ‘Never Trumper,’ wrote that Republicans should abandon Trump because they “have no need for him with Mike Pence is the wings.”

Others don’t think he is going anywhere anytime soon.

“I find it unlikely that Trump is going anywhere,” one GOP lobbyist wrote. “That being said, Pence is well-liked on the Hill, fairly predictable, and doesn’t stir up much unnecessary drama.”

Some experts have even started comparing Pence and Gerald Ford, who took over the presidency when Nixon was impeached.

“He’s much like Pence in temperament and personality. He doesn’t have that acerbic side that Nixon and Trump had,” Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, commented.

“Having Pence in reserve is one of the few things, I think, that is calming Republican nerves,” Brinkley continued. “It would just be a more mild-mannered Pence who never says anything offensive, who doesn’t take to Twitter, who goes to Church every Sunday.”

What do you think? Would ousting Trump be a big mistake?