HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds Of Migrants Storming The Border… This Is Out Of Control

After President Donald Trump introduced his temporary travel ban, liberals were quick to defend Muslim migrants. They may like to focus in on the “peaceful” migrants living in this country, but stories like this one remind us of the real risks associated with letting people through our doors without effective vetting.

According to Breitbart, more than 300 African migrants armed with tools and clubs stormed the Spanish border early Friday morning. The migrants were attempting to cross the fence surrounding Spain’s enclave of Ceuta in North Africa. They were successful.

Spain’s Civil Guard commented on the issue, stating that surveillance footage showed more than 500 Muslims approaching the fence and using their tools to break one of the gates. 300 of them were able to make it across the border and into Spain.

At least two border agents were reportedly injured in this attack.

This is not an isolated incident. In fact, hundreds of sub-Saharan African migrants living in Morocco attempt to get into Ceuta and Melilla each year. Despite security efforts, many of them are successful and continue to move through Europe.

What do you think? Do stories like this enforce the importance of securing our borders? This is a worldwide problem that cannot be ignored.