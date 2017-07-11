It’s Happening: ISIS Has Infiltrated Our US Military… Please Pray

Over the weekend, a Hawaii-based U.S. Army soldier was arrested after allegedly attempting to provide military documents and a drone to the ISIS terror group.

34-year-old Ikaika Kang, Sgt. 1st Class, was arrested late Saturday by an FBI SWAT team at the Schofield Barracks in Honolulu. In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Jimmy Chen alleged that Kang tried to give classified and unclassified documents to undercover agents and informants whom he believed would pass the information on to ISIS. Kang is also accused of attempting to teach them combat techniques.

Chen also noted that Kang swore an oath of loyalty to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday shortly before his arrest. The FBI believes Kang, a member of the 25th Infantry Division and a trained air traffic controller, is a lone actor and is not associated with other potential threats.

In a statement following Kang’s initial appearance in federal court, FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Delacourt emphasized that no military documents ever made it into terrorist hands.

Kang has been under investigation by the U.S. Army and the FBI for over a year and has a history of “threatening statements.” His security clearance was suspended four years ago for “threatening to hurt or kill other service members, and for arguing pro-ISIS views while at work and on-post.”

