It’s Happening… First Major Health Insurance Company Makes Huge Announcement About Abortions

President Donald Trump has been in the White House less than a month, but he has wasted no time putting his plans into action. As he promised the American people on the campaign trail, he has made Obamacare his number one target.

Now, the first major health insurance company has responded by dropping the plan. This is a monumental signal that Obama’s failed program is officially finished.

Humana will fully withdraw from the Affordable Car Act by 2018, Politico reports. The company came to the decision after realizing they are set to lose $45 million this year.

Not only does this move leave “a sizable dent in the Obamacare market,” as The Blaze notes, but it also opens up new opportunities for Trump’s administration to bring an entirely new alternative to the table.

For the first time in what seems like forever, Americans could have affordable health care.