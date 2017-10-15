What Happened Suddenly To The Vegas Hotel Security Guard Who Was Shot By Paddock Is Raising Massive Suspicions

Jesus Campos was the Mandalay Bay security guard that was shot by Stephen Paddock moments before Paddock open fire on a crowd of innocent people at a country music festival. Since that horrible tragedy, Campos hasn’t said anything publicly. He was scheduled to break that silence on Thursday night by appearing for a number of TV interviews, just before this was all set to take place he canceled all the interviews and disappeared.

Fox News reported Campos’s union president stated, “We were in a room and we came out and he was gone.”

Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Jk09tRlPsX — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

Hannity tweeted that Campos also canceled his appearance on his show Thursday night:

No information has been released yet on Campos, and little is known about him in general. He has almost no presence on social media or the internet. Fox News reached out to the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, who are representing Campos, but they did not respond.

It was originally reported that Campos was stuck by a bullet after Paddock started firing out of his hotel window. Later that statement was corrected by police to say Campos was hit just before Paddock began firing out of the window.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo stated Paddock unloaded over 200 bullets into the hallway of the hotel, Campos was stuck by one of those bullets. Six minutes later, Paddock began firing into the crowd of concert goers below.

With all of this information being figured out and put together, the fact that nobody is sure to this day of the shooters true motive, and now Campos’ disappearance, a lot of questions have been raised, and people want to know the truth. Isis immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, could it have been a terrorist organization? The disappearance of Campos is an interesting development.