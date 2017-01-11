Hannity Shuts Whoopi Up On The Air With BRUTAL Annihilation [VIDEO]

If you heard liberals talking on daytime television, you would think our nation was going through an apocalypse. This is especially apparent on shows like The View, where liberal hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg show just how deep liberal lunacy runs. In an epic segment, Sean Hannity criticized liberals for their dramatic reactions to this election, highlighting the most absurd celebrity reactions he could find.

“The collective freakout from the crybaby left is now reaching mind-numbing levels,” Hannity began. He then went on to explain that women in Washington D.C. are cutting and dyeing their hair “because they want to feel empowered in order to oppose president-elect Trump.”

He also criticized CNN’s Van Jones for “working with Republican Electoral College electors who plan on voting against Donald Trump on Dec. 19” before turning his attention to the women of The View.

On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg told women they need to “watch their uteruses” under a Trump presidency.

“Ladies, your uteruses will be fine,” Hannity responded.

Finally, Hannity went after Michael Moore, who has called for a rebellion and claimed Trump would trigger an “onslaught of suffering.”

“Michael, calm down,” Hannity argued. “The suffering happened under Obama. Thirteen million more Americans that are on food stamps, eight million more in poverty, lowest labor participation rate since the 70s, that’s Obama’s policies.”

“All of this is so beyond ridiculous, but, to my friends in the audience, let me translate what all this means,” Hannity concluded. “It’s pretty simple. They lost, they can’t handle it, and you won. And hopefully, America wins.”