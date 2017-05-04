Hannity Releases Video Of Obama That Can Not Be Unseen [WATCH]

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama insisted that he was a proud Christian. So it’s interesting that the only religion he really seemed to defend was Islam.

Recently, Sean Hannity released a montage of Obama repeatedly praising the religion.

“The United States is not an will never be at war with Islam,” he begins.

“Islam is not part of the problem in combating violent extremism; it is an important part of promoting peace,” he continued. “Our enemies respect no religious freedom. Al Qaeda’s cause is not Islam. It’s a gross distortion of Islam.”

“Remember that during the Crusades and the Inquisition, people committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ,” Obama says in another segment. “Slavery and Jim Crow all too often was justified in the name of Christ.”