Hannity And O’Reilly Might Join Forces To Create ‘New’ Right Wing Network

After Fox News made the controversial decision to fire Bill O’Reilly last month, they’ve been dealing with a string of shake-ups. Now, reports are circulating that an alternative conservative network is being discussed amongst several prominent Fox personalities.

Insiders have reportedly revealed that discussions are underway because of concerns that Fox News is moving too far to the left. One source said a meeting was planned for two prominent television executives to discuss the possibility of starting the new network, with the goal of bringing “the old band back together.”

We’re sure former hosts like O’Reilly and Tomi Lahren would jump at the opportunity to join in. There is also Sean Hannity to consider. Over the past few weeks, Hannity has expressed his concern with where the network is heading—especially after rumors that the Murdochs are preparing to fire Bill Shine.

“I just don’t see Fox News and Sean having a long relationship,” the source noted. “If Sean becomes available, you have 100 percent turnover in primetime and a huge opportunity. I’m working on it hot and heavy. It’s live, it’s real.”

The source says the new network could be launched in the next year. What do you think about this? Could this be the end of Fox News?