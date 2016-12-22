Hannity Leaks Shocking Video Of Obama Praising Islam [WATCH]

Throughout his two terms as president, Barack Obama has insisted that he is a Christian man. Yet his actions tell a remarkably different story—he seems to attack Christianity every time he gets the chance. And he praises Islam with the same enthusiasm.

Obama has always denied having personal ties to the religion, but a new video released by Fox News host Sean Hannity paints an entirely different picture. The four-minute video compilation shows Obama repeatedly praising Islam, calling it the “religion of peace.”

“We will convey our deep appreciation for the Islamic faith, which has done so much over the centuries to shape the world,” Obama says in the clip, arguing, “Islam has always been a part of America’s story.”

“Since our founding, Muslim Americans have enriched the United States,” he argued.

Watch the clip below and tell us what you think. Is Obama clearly hiding something?