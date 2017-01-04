Hannity Just Got The Best News Of His Career… Let’s Show Him Our Support

It has been an incredible year for Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity. Hannity earned immense support throughout the presidential campaign for becoming an early supporter of Donald Trump’s run. In fact, he was instrumental in getting the word out for him. Hannity also shot to the top of the ratings in all of cable news, but nothing could prepare him for the gig that he just landed. The interview could define Hannity’s entire broadcast career.

According to recent reports, Hannity will be interviewing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who took a strong stand for Republican Donald Trump by helping to reveal the truth about Clinton’s many crimes.

The important interview will be held in person at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange has been residing to avoid getting attacked by liberals. He has adamantly opposed the intelligence community’s accusations that the source of his many leaks is Russian hackers.

“Our source is not the Russian government,” Assange explained in a previous interview. “We’re unhappy that we felt that we needed to even say that it wasn’t a state part. Normally, we say nothing at all. In order to prevent a distraction attack against our publications, we’ve had to come out and say, ‘No, it’s not a state part. Stop trying to distract in that way and pay attention to the content of the publication.’”

What do you think? Will you be tuning in to this interview?