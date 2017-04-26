Hannity Gets Perfect Revenge… This Is Justice

In the wake of the Bill O’Reilly sexual harassment controversy, a former Fox News guest from several years ago started making outrageous accusations about Sean Hannity, who has just taken over the prime-time spot.

A few days ago, Debbie Schlussel appeared on air with claims that Hannity had sexually harassed her. She then took to Twitter to write: “If #FOXNews were really serious about dumping harassers, Sean Hannity and Ailes Pimps Bill Shine and Margaret Scott would be gone #gop #MAGA.”

Perhaps Schlussel was looking for a multi-million dollar settlement—or maybe she just wanted press attention—but she has already backed down from her “sexual harassment” claims. In a newer interview, Schlussel denied she had ever made sexual harassment allegations.

“I would never accuse him of that,” she argued. “Sexual harassment has a special meaning under the law, and I would never accuse him of that.”

“I never thought I was sexually harassed by Sean Hannity, I thought he was weird and creepy and not someone I liked,” Schlussel continued. “I wasn’t booked on his show again, and he called me and yelled at me. I got a very weird feeling about the whole thing, and I kind of knew I wouldn’t be back on his show. This kind of stuff is all over the place and Fox News and anything that has to do with Sean Hannity.”

