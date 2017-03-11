Hannity Drops Bombshell On Live TV… This Changes Everything [WATCH]

Ever since Donald Trump became president, his administration has been ridden with leaks. Many suspect this is due to plans Barack Obama put in place before leaving the White House in a desperate attempt to protect his legacy.

In a segment of his show on Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity urged Trump to eliminate all of the leaks in his White House as soon as possible.

“It’s time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it’s too late,” Hannity argued, before explaining that Abraham Lincoln fired more than 78 percent of executive branch employees during his presidency.

“It’s time now for President Trump to follow Abraham Lincoln’s example and fire anyone and everyone who’s actively working against him in government,” Hanntiy added. “It’s very important for President Trump to act right now. He’s got to end the leaks that are plaguing this administration. My message tonight is simple: every holdover from the Obama administration, they need to go.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Hannity?