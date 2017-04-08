Hannity Crushes Obama After He Learns The Truth [WATCH]

Fox News host Sean Hannity has had to put up with his fair share of scrutiny from both liberals and “Never Trump” Republicans who don’t understand why he continues to support the President of the United States. But Hannity was shocked when he heard a news story about the Obama administration spying on him and Erik Prince, according to Chuck Johnson.

“I have been told that when Susan Rice says that they were not surveilling the transition members—I don’t know if that part’s true,” Johnson explained. “But I can tell you 100% they were surveilling people who were on this sort of unofficial transition.”

“So these were people who were helping out on the side,” he continued. “People like Erik Prince. People like Sean Hannity. These were folks having their phones monitored. Their phones were drained of power. I can tell you 100% Sean Hannity was surveilled and had to change all of his material, change all of his situation on his phone.”

“Thank u all for heads up,” Hannity replied via Twitter. “I have zero knowledge of any surveillance vs me or unmasking of me by The Obama administration. Nothing shocks me!”

“I will sue the living pants off anybody who did it—I promise you that,” he added. “And I will stop at nothing. And I have the means to attack this for years. And I’ll do it. And I’ll do it on behalf of every American’s right to privacy and to be able to make a confidential phone call or send a text or an email to their friends and loved ones.”

“As a matter of fact, I’ll be very rich if in fact it happened,” he concluded. “And I’ll sue Obama himself, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice—I’ll sue them all by name in a civil action.”

